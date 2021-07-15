Former Cedar Rapids school counselor admits to relationship with student

A former mental health counselor in the Cedar Rapids school system has pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor.

Forty-six-year Miranda Breeden of Monticello admitted she engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year old male she was counseling at a Cedar Rapids school. Investigators located multiple Facebook messages between Breeden and the 14-year old, wherein Breeden arranged to meet the child for sex.

Investigators determined also that Breeden went to a store in Cedar Rapids and purchased a gun for the 14-year old. She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison once a sentencing date has been set.