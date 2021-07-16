Governor Reynolds blasts ‘wokeness’ of Biden Administration

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is urging conservative Christians to “fight back” against Democrats in power in Washington.

“While it’s easy to get lost in noise or the online rage machine, don’t get discouraged and don’t lose sight of what’s at stage,” Reynolds said late this morning. “We know the administration’s ideas are broken and they’re breaking this country.”

Reynolds was the keynote speaker this morning at the day-long Leadership Summit host by The Family Leader. Reynolds accused President Biden’s Administration of pursuing “a radical social agenda” backed by liberal activists and corporations.

“The elevation of angry, ever-shifting moral code of wokesness, bailouts, tax hikes, lock downs, open borders, closed schools,” Reynolds said. “Believe me. This is not an agenda for Iowa and it is not an agenda for our country.”

Reynolds was cheered repeatedly, but the loudest cheers were for state laws she approved this year, including one that requires schools to start the day by leading students in the Pledge of Allegiance..

“Yea! This is America,” Reynolds said as the crowd applauded. “And we banned critical race theory in any curriculum or training that teaches that the United States or Iowa is fundamentally racist or sexist.”

Reynolds reviewed the abortion restrictions she’s signed into law that have stalled after court challenges and told the crowd the current administration is out-of-touch with the public on the abortion issue. Reynolds did not mention President Trump and while repeatedly criticizing the current administration, she only once referred to President Biden by name.

AUDIO of Reynolds speech runs 22:00