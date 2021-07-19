Father & son killed in collapse of barn in NE Iowa

A barn collapsed in rural Black Hawk County over the weekend, killing two people.

Cedar Falls public safety officials were dispatched to 9702 Viking Road Friday around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived on scene halfway between Cedar Falls and Dike, authorities learned that there were two people inside the structure when the collapse occurred and neither of the male subjects had exited the barn.

Authorities searched the rubble and discovered the two bodies. Public safety officials determined that both victims died instantly.

While public safety officials have not yet released the victims’ names, Dike-New Hartford Schools Superintendent Justin Stockdale sent a letter to district families on Saturday identifying the deceased as Andy Kaufman and his son Bennett, who would have been a fourth-grader at Dike Elementary School this fall.

(Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)