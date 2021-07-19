Radio Iowa

Pella Windows expects to hire 120 more workers at expanded Shenandoah plant

Pella Corporation is shifting production of its wooden windows from a plant in Macomb, Illinois to its facility in Shenandoah. According to a news release from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Pella will invest $5.6 million in its Shenandoah plant and hire 120 more workers after the new production lines are installed. State officials have approved a $200,000 forgivable loan for the project.

The economic development board has also approved $1 million in direct state assistance for the Weiler company in Knoxville that makes asphalt paving equipment. The company expects to hire 101 more workers once its $23 million expansion is completed.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved state funding for Elanco’s $59 million dollar expansion in Fort Dodge. The company is getting a $2.25 million forgivable loan from the state for the project. Elanco makes animal health products and expects to hire 26 more workers when the expansion’s done.