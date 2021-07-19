Vermeer expanding in Pella, expects to hire 100 more workers

Vermeer Corporation is planning a $44 million expansion in Pella.

Vermeer makes ag and industrial equipment that’s sold worldwide. According to a news release from the state economic development agency, the company plans to build a new parts distribution facility in Pella and convert an existing building for product and field training.

Once the project’s completed, Pella expects to hire 100 more employees.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved state tax breaks for the project.