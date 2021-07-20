Cedar Rapids Police say teen found dead in damaged vehicle likely shot

A 15-year-old girl was found dead inside a vehicle at a Cedar Rapids apartment complex early Tuesday morning and police say it appears she had been shot.

The vehicle was heavily damaged and police were called the scene on a report of a single-vehicle accident. The girl was found in the driver’s seat of the car and investigators say an autopsy will determine the cause of death. A news release from Cedar Rapids Police indicates the girl had been wounded by one or more gunshots and it appears to be a targeted shooting, but they have no suspects.