COVID state of emergency mars preparation for Tokyo Olympics

Olympic athletes are dealing with a COVID state of emergency in Tokyo as the opening ceremony approaches for the delayed Summer Olympics. Drake track standout Yinka Mary Ajayi will compete in the 4 x400 relay for Nigeria says there are a number of protocols in place.

“When we landed we had a COVID test at the airport and everybody cleared”, said Ajayi. “Currently where we are staying right now we have a COVID test everyday.”

Fans have been banned at all venues but Ajayi says that will not take away from her Olympic experience.

“I don’t allow it wear me down”, added Ajayi. “To be an Olympian is not easy and I am so grateful for this opportunity.”