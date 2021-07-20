USDA rates two-thirds of Iowa corn, beans in good to excellent condition

The latest USDA report on Iowa crop conditions indicates corn and soybean fields have responded well to recent rain, but Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says the report shows more moisture is needed.

Last week, hail and high winds did damage some Iowa crops last week, but the damage was “scattered” and not widespread according the USDA. Under half of Iowa pastures are rated good to excellent and some farmers are feeding their livestock hay to supplement dwindling grazing opportunities.

Topsoil moisture levels are now rated adequate or surplus in 67% of the state. The growth of corn and soybeans is ahead of the five-year average, with corn conditions rated 68% good to excellent. Soybean condition are rated 66% good to excellent.

The USDA reports hay production is behind normal and the second cutting of alfalfa hay is 63 percent complete statewide. The oat harvest has started in about quarter of the state. Last year, Iowa farmers harvested 5.6 million bushels of oats.