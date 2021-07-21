Miller-Meeks warns Delta variant threatens ‘return to normal’

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the number Covid patients in Iowa hospitals has been increasing over the past three and a half weeks. Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, an eye doctor who’s the former director of the state health department, went on the floor of the U.S. House today to urge Iowans and Americans to get vaccinated.

“For the last few months, I have traveled across my district administering vaccines to Iowans,” Miller-Meeks said. “It has been a pleasure to see my constituents and the entire country have a renewed sense of freedom and a return to normal, but fully engaged living is threatened the Delta variant, which is causing increased hospitalizations and deaths, especially among those unvaccinated.”

Miller-Meeks suggested if you haven’t gotten a shot and have concerns, talk to your doctor.

“It is miraculous to have three safe and effective vaccines for Covid-19 so rapidly,” Miller-Meeks said. “…Decades of research informed the development of these break-through vaccines and millions have been vaccinated with tremendously low risk.”

As she spoke, Miller-Meeks, who is a Republican, positioned a large photo showing her giving a Covid shot to the chairman of the Iowa GOP. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s data, 47% of Iowans are fully vaccinated.