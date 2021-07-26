Hampton teen dies in Mason City accident

We now know the name of the Hampton teenager who was killed in a head-on weekend crash in Mason City.

The Iowa State Patrol says 17-year-old Cammie Haack was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 65 at about 6:30 Saturday morning when her vehicle drifted into the center turn lane and then into the inside southbound lane, colliding head-on with a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Joanna Gautier of Charles City.

The State Patrol confirmed that Haack died in the accident, while no condition update was provided for Gautier.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)