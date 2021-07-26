Highway 20 recognized as ‘Medal of Honor Highway’

Iowa is the latest state to dedicate Highway 20 as the nation’s “Medal of Honor” highway. Ceremonies this weekend in Sergeant Bluff at American Legion Post 662 marked the occasion with new signs.

Local attorney Rene LaPierre led the push to get it done. “I thought Iowa needed to get on board. What that sign represents is truly the uncommon valor of individuals who gave their life for many of them,” LaPierre says. “So, I decided I was going to do more than sit and talk about it and took an active role get this legislation passed, get it signed.”

Lapierre talked with state lawmakers to drum up support and got the bill to the Governor’s desk and she signed it about one month ago.”Truly pleased by seeing this and it is a joint effort,” he says.

Highway 20 stretches more than 3,000 miles from Newport, Oregon to Boston, Massachusetts.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)