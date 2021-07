The U.S.D.A. crop update says the lack of precipitation is causing some stress on crops.

The U.S.D.A. says the crop stress is most notable in the northern third of the state — which has the worst drought conditions. The overall condition of the corn crop was reported at 65% good to excellent. That’s down three percentage points from the previous week.

The soybean condition was rated 61% good to excellent — and that is down 5% from the previous report.