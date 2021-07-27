State Senator Mathis running for Congressional seat

Democratic state Senator Liz Mathis announced she is running for the First District Congressional seat currently held by Republican Ashley Hinson.

The 63-year-old Mathis of Hiawatha was elected to the Iowa Senate in a 2011 special election. She won her third four-year term in 2020. Mathis released a video announcement on her campaign Facebook page. “It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness and honesty. Who want to make sure that businesses and workers succeed. Who want to see communities thrive — so that our kids and grandkids inherit an even better Iowa,” Mathis says.

Mathis criticized Hinson without mentioning her by name. “It’s not the time to curry favor with other politicians or climb the political ladder. Or to turn a blind eye to the riots of January 6th, the vote against curbing domestic violence against women, or COVID relief for Iowa families and businesses — the list goes on,” Mathis says.

Mathis was a television reporter and anchor at KCRG TV in Cedar Rapids and KWWL in Waterloo, before she became the community engagement director at Four Oaks — a Cedar Rapids-based child advocacy nonprofit. She has since retired from that organization.

Hinson’s campaign manager released a statement saying, “Nancy Pelosi has handpicked her new protégé: Liberal Liz Mathis. Liberal Liz has never met a tax hike she doesn’t like – she voted against Iowa families and the largest tax cut in Iowa’s history. Liberal Liz supports lockdowns, mask mandates, and keeping our kids out of school. She even supports vaccine passports. While Liberal Liz raises your taxes, stomps on your rights, and would put Pelosi’s wishes ahead of Iowa’s needs, Ashley will continue fighting and delivering for Iowa. If you’re a taxpayer, a parent, or a kid in Iowa’s schools, beware of the politics of Pelosi, brought to you by Liberal Liz Mathis.”

Hinson is in her first term and previously also worked at KCRG TV.