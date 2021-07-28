Governor slams new federal mask guidelines

The Biden Administration has released new COVID-19 guidelines for masks — prompting a response from Governor Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds says in a statement that “Telling fully vaccinated Iowans to now wear masks is not only counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, but also not grounded in reality or common sense.”

Reynolds says she’s concerned that this guidance will be used as a vehicle to mandate masks in states and schools across the country — something she says does not support.

Reynolds says they will continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated — as it is the strongest tool to combat COVID-19.

The Iowa Legislature passed and Reynolds signed a bill into law in May that prevents schools from instituting mask mandates.