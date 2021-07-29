Reynolds among Republicans urging Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade

Governor Kim Reynolds is among a dozen GOP governors who’re urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn previous rulings on abortion and give states the authority to regulate the procedure.

Reynolds signed onto a legal brief that argues the court’s 1973 Roe v Wade decision is an “unwarranted intrusion” on states’ rights. Reynolds also released a written statement, saying the ruling has “stymied” state efforts to enact abortion restrictions. An Iowa-based spokesperson for Planned Parenthood said it’s clear the governor’s goal is to ban abortions in Iowa.

Reynolds is among about 250 Republican office-holders from around the country who’ve expressed support for Mississippi’s law that bans most abortions after the 15th week of a pregnancy. The Supreme Court has scheduled legal arguments over Mississippi’s law during the court’s next term, which begins in October, with an opinion expected by next June.