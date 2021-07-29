Suspect charged in December murder of northwest Iowa woman

A woman is now in custody, charged with murdering a northwest Iowa woman who was found dead in her own basement seven months ago.

Twenty-six-year-old Allison Decker was arrested in Woodbury County in connection to the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman. Bastman’s body was found in her Lake Park home December 22nd, but a vehicle in her name was not there. That discovery led to a statewide alert being issued which resulted in the vehicle being located in Sioux City a few days later being driven by another.

Decker has been charged with first-degree murder. She is in the Dickinson County Jail on a $1 million bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for late next week.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)