Windsor Heights shooting involved retired Urbandale cop

Windsor Heights police say a shooting Saturday involved the “stand your ground law” and a retired police officer.

Officers from the Des Moines suburb found 41-year-old Jeffery Lamp, of Windsor Heights, with a gunshot wound to the stomach and learned that an acquaintance of 73-year-old Dwight Taylor, of Windsor Heights, had shot him. Police say Taylor and Lamp were reportedly drinking alcohol and got in a fight and Lamp reportedly assaulted Taylor and refused to leave.

Taylor shot Lamp when he came at him again. Investigators say evidence at the scene is consistent with the information given by Taylor — who retired from the Urbandale Police Department in 2012 — that he was defending himself.

The Polk County Attorney will make any decisions on charges.