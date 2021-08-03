178 applications received for share of $100 million in state broadband grants

Dozens of applicants are seeking nearly $300 million in state grants to extend and expand broadband service in Iowa, but only $100 million will be awarded.

The legislature set aside $100 million for broadband projects. State officials say 178 broadband providers submitted grant applications by the deadline on July 28 and the grant awards will be announced in September. Governor Reynolds says she intends to seek federal funds to supplement the $100 million in state grant money that will be awarded.

Iowa ranks 45th in the country in broadband access according to BroadbandNow.com, a company that analyzes internet access and download speeds nationwide. The firm ranks download speeds in Iowa as second slowest in the country.