Fire damages parts of historic building on shore of West Okoboji

Parts of a historic building in the Iowa Great Lakes region suffered water and smoke damage in what is believed to be an electrical fire.

About 20 retail shops and restaurants are located in the Central Emporium in Arnolds Park. The building sits along the shore of West Okoboji and was built in 1901. On Monday afternoon, fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a wall in the building. Firefighters spent about 90 minutes dousing the fire and evacuating smoke from the building.

Smoke and water damage are reported in two upper-level stores and one store downstairs.

(By Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)