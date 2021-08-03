Iowa adds David Pearson to baseball coaching staff

David Pearson will join the University of Iowa baseball program as the volunteer assistant coach, it was announced Tuesday by head coach Rick Heller. Pearson will serve as the Hawkeyes’ hitting coach.

Pearson joins the program following a two-year run as associate head coach at North Dakota State – his second stint with the Bison. He also has served as head coach at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) from 2016-19.

During the 2021 season, Pearson helped the Bison to a school record 42 victories, as the team went 42-19 on its way to a Summit League Tournament title and NCAA Regional berth. NDSU won its first NCAA Regional game – a 6-1 win over Nevada – to tally its first NCAA win of the Division I era.

Pearson spent 10 years in Fargo from 2007-2016 where he ended his run as the associate head coach for two seasons.