Iowa State’s Pollard to lead NACDA

Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard has been named the President of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics for the 2021-22 membership year.

Pollard succeeds University of Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel, who served as President in 2020-21.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the next President of NACDA,” Pollard said. “It is humbling to join the long list of amazing leaders who have previously served as President of our organization. I look forward to working with Bob Vecchione and the NACDA staff, along with the other members of the Executive Committee, to help lead our profession during one of the most challenging times our industry has ever faced.”

Pollard, who is in his 17th year as the leader of Cyclone Athletics and prior to his arrival at ISU he served in various athletic administrative capacities at Wisconsin, Maryland and Saint Louis.

Pollard is also in the midst of a five-year term on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Committee.