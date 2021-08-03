Mid-September special election set to fill vacancy in Iowa House

Governor Kim Reynolds has set September 14 as the date for a special election to fill a vacancy in the Iowa House of Representatives.

State Representative John Landon of Ankeny died last Thursday. State law gives the governor five days to announce the date for a special election after learning of a vacancy in the legislature.

Landon, a Republican, had served in the Iowa House since 2013. His funeral will be held tomorrow.

The two major political parties will hold nominating conventions to select candidates for the special election ballot.