Ottumwa man charged with his wife’s murder

A southeast Iowa man has been arrested a charged with the murder of his wife who was reported missing over the weekend.

Sixty-year-old Helen Showalter of Ottumwa was reported missing on Saturday and her remains were discovered in the Des Moines River in rural Wapello County a day later. Ottumwa police say 61-year-old Gregory Showalter turned himself in Tuesday morning.

Preliminary findings say Helen Showalter’s death was the result of foul play. Gregory Showalter has been charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Otumwa)