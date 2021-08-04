Davenport officers injured in chase with juveniles

Two Davenport police officers are recovering from injuries after their squad car collided with a suspect’s vehicle during a chase on Tuesday afternoon.

A vehicle was reported stolen during a burglary in Bettendorf. Minutes later, a 911 caller reported seeing occupants in that stolen car waving guns in Davenport. Police responded and found the car, which refused to pull over.

The chase only lasted a few blocks, ending with the suspects ramming a police car. Four juveniles jumped out and fled on foot. All four were captured and two 14-year-olds, both from Davenport, were charged based on outstanding warrants. More charges are pending.

The two officers who were hurt were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.