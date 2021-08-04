Fort Dodge man pleads guilty to Scranton bank robbery

A Fort Dodge man facing a bank robbery charge in a Greene County had pleaded guilty.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zachary Michael Wailes has admitted to entering a bank in Scranton while armed with a pistol in late February. Twenty-six-year-old Tyler Mattingly of Carroll, entered a guilty plea to first-degree theft, as part of a plea deal for his role in the robbery.

Court documents show that Mattingly admitted to calling in a false report of a car accident on the other side of Greene County, to draw law enforcement away from Scranton during the robbery.

The sentencing date for both Wailes and Mattingly is still pending.

(By Rob Jones, KFVD, Fort Dodge)