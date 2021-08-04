Men from Burlington, Storm Lake sentenced on drug charges

Federal prosecutors have announced a man from northwest Iowa and a man from southeast Iowa have each been sentenced to two decades in prison on drug charges.

Thirty-one-year-old Christian Javier Ramirez of Storm Lake pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. According to prosecutors, Ramirez was caught after the Colorado State Patrol intercepted a shipment of seven pounds of meth that was headed to Ramirez in Storm Lake.

Fifty-year-old Gerald Victor Terry was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleaded guilty to distributing meth in Burlington. In late 2018, the Burlington Hawkeye reported authorities equipped an informant with a recording device for a drug buy at Terry’s home. Burlington Police said they found meth, cocaine, a digital scale and cash in the house.