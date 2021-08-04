Omaha man dies in Harrison County accident

One person was killed early this morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 29 in Harrison County.

The Iowa State Patrol reports 39-year-old Carson Stiffler, of Omaha, died in the crash that happened at the I-29 off-ramp to exit 89, near Mondamin. Authorities say a 2006 Honda Civic driven by Carson Stiffler was traveling south in the left lane of northbound I-29 at the same time a 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by 20-year-old Serena Mailes, of Sioux City, was traveling north in the same lane.

After the vehicles collided at the off-ramp, the Civic entered the median and rolled over. The car came to rest on its wheels in the median. Its door was torn off during the collision, resulting in Stiffler being ejected from the vehicle. The Patrol says he was wearing a seat belt.

The RAV4 entered the median and struck the car. Stiffler was transported by Mondamin Rescue to the hospital in Missouri Valley, where he died from his injuries. Mailes, who was wearing her seat belt, was also transported to the Missouri Valley Hospital by Mondamin Rescue.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)