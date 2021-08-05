Adubon celebrates beef with its annual T-Bone Days

The western Iowa town of Audubon will celebrate all things beef during this weekend’s 71st annual Operation T-Bone Days.

The event begins with Albert’s Old Fashioned Picnic tomorrow evening at the Albert the Bull Park, home to the 28-foot tall, 45-ton concrete bull. Audubon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Molly Armentrout says they’ll be serving hamburgers, chips and drinks, along with a dessert bar.

“You can drive through and pick up or you can grab a meal and listen to the musical entertainment,” she says. The Figure Eight Car Races start at 7:30 p.m., which will conclude with a fireworks show at the Audubon County Fairgrounds at 10 p.m.

Events on Saturday will be held at John James Audubon City Park. Breakfast will be offered at the Memorial Building to raise money for the Good Neighbor Center, there’s yoga at 8 a.m. and then a kiddie parade, a vendor fair and other events, including the Audubon County Car Club Cruise and the Operation T-Bone Tractor Exhibition.

The main parade starts at 1 p.m. Saturday with six float categories. Other events include “Junkin’ Craftin’ And Vendors,” bake sales and a flea market, clowns, face painting and the T-Bone Association’s Steak Sandwich Feed, more live music and a beer garden. There’s a breakfast fundraiser on Sunday and an open house at the Audubon Fire Station. Learn more at Audubon T-Bone on Facebook.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)