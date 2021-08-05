Omaha man drowns saving son on East Lake Okoboji

A Nebraska man died after while trying to save his son at East Lake Okoboji Wednesday morning.

An investigation determined 41-year-old Brandon Urban of Omaha had entered the water to help his son who had fallen off a paddleboard and he became entangled in weeds.

Brandon Urban then got caught in the weeds, and after freeing his son abd was unable to keep himself above the water’s surface.

Urban was located and pulled from the water by some friends and lifesaving measures were attempted but he died later at Lakes Regional Healthcare. Authorities say Urban was not wearing a lifejacket.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD,Spencer)