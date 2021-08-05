Southwest Valley schools mourn loss of bus driver

A school district in southwest Iowa is mourning the loss of a long-time school and football bus driver who died Wednesday in a motorcycle accident northwest of Corning.

The Iowa State Patrol says 65-year-old Harold Wayne Mitchell, of Carbon failed to negotiate a curve in the road and was ejected when his cycle crashed into a ditch. The accident happened at around 5:30 p.m.

A statement posted to the Southwest Valley School District’s social media page, said in part, “We lost a Wolfpack family member.”

Administrators say Wayne’s bus will be parked in the high school parking lot for the next week to allow anyone to place flowers or a card on it.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)