Willams woman killed in I-35 accident in Hamilton County

The Iowa State Patrol says one person died when a tow truck and an SUV collided on Interstate 35 in rural Hamilton County last night.

Reportedly, a 2007 International tow truck driven by Anthony Nessa of Webster City was traveling northbound at the time. While accelerating, the Nessa tow truck was struck from behind by a 2000 model Suzuki Grand Vitara, driven by James Bergert of Williams.

A passenger in the Bergert SUV, 51-year-old Joanna Rizzo of Williams, died of her injuries in the crash. Bergert suffered minor injuries.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)