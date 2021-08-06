Volunteer need continues for derecho recovery

Volunteers from Delaware County continue making the trip south to Cedar Rapids to help those hit by the derecho.

Many of them volunteer through the Delco Circuit Disaster Program of the United Methodist Church. Volunteer Charlie Button says the work they are doing is similar to when they started one year ago after the derecho hit. “To remove the trees, the debris and then to repair the homes too. There’s just a lot of people who don’t have the means, and they don’t have the physical ability to work on their own homes,” Button says.

He says many of the derecho victims have run through what insurance will pay. “That’s where this group comes into effect. There’s still a tremendous need in the Cedar Rapids area for volunteers to help homeowners — and the work is going to continue for quite a while,” Button says.

He says they can use any volunteer help offered. “All skill levels are welcome. We need people to pull brush, if you are good at a chainsaw, that’s helpful as well. Really, it’s all skill levels,” Button says. “And then also, helping on the homes too. Patching roofs and putting siding on and those things. We definitely can use some volunteers.”

They are holding a Rummage Sale/Bake Sale at the Delhi United Methodist Church this Saturday to raise funds. If you’d like to volunteer with the Delco Circuit Disaster Program and help derecho victims in Cedar Rapids, you can reach out to Charlie Button at 563-822-0533.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)