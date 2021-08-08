Police find marijuana, stolen items in search of Spencer storage unit

Laurens Police say they found nearly 300 pounds of marijuana and stolen items in storage in Spencer.

A storage unit rented by William Cole, who was arrested in late July in Laurens, was searched. Laurens Police located and seized 260 lbs. of marijuana which has a street value of $550,000 to $750,000, a 9 mm handgun, a stolen generator out of California, a stolen 48-inch deck mower out of Des Moines along with a number of other items.

Cole is currently in the Pocahontas County Jail on previous charges. Authorities further charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana, 1st-degree theft, 2nd-degree theft, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and felon in possession of a firearm.

(By Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)