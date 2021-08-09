2021 Meskwaki Powwow on settlement near Tama has been canceled

The 106th annual Meskwaki Powwow that was to start later this week has been canceled due to a death on the Meskwaki Settlement near Tama.

Officials of the Meskwaki Annual Powwow Association said on its webpage that the cancellation was due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The powwow was scheduled for this Thursday through Sunday. Last year’s event was also canceled, due to Covid-19, but the association says this year’s cancellation is “unrelated” to the coronavirus.

The annual four-day event is connected to the “Green Corn Dance” — a harvest festival that dates date to the tribe’s earliest years.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)