Authorities are investigating the cause of an apparent home explosion in north-central Iowa around nine o’clock Sunday evening.

Fire departments from Duncombe, Vincent, Woolstock, and Webster City responded to the scene two miles northeast of Duncombe. The home was unoccupied with no injuries reported.

The one-and-a-half-story house was leveled by the explosiona, with debris landing 50 to 100 yards away.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)