Rapper 50 Cent to appear at central Iowa bottle signing events

Rapper 50 Cent will be in Iowa to promote a product he once referred to in a rhyme as a “bottle full of bub.”

Curtis Jackson is known professionally as 50 Cent — with a debut album that was bootlegged titled “Power of the Dollar”– and he is an investor in Sire Spirits. The company makes a pricey champagne as well as an expensive cognac that 50 Cent promotes. He’ll pop into an Ankeny Hy-Vee next Sunday to sign bottles, followed by another session of autographing bottles at a Waukee Hy-Vee on Wednesday, August 18.

Details of 50 Cent’s appearances in Ankeny and Waukee are posted on Facebook. The Des Moines Register is reporting some sort of State Fair appearance may be in the works as well. 50 Cent is scheduled to appear at a Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this Saturday to sign bottles of Sire Spirits’ cognac and champagne.