Severe weather spawns tornado in Webster County

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds rolled over Iowa last night, according to meteorologist Andrew Ansorge at the National Weather Service in Johnston.

“We do have a report of a tornado about halfway between Fort Dodge and Harcourt around 11:30 last evening,” Ansorge says. “That’s the only tornado report we’ve had. We’ve heard lots of reports of funnel clouds but no real damage that we’ve heard of at this time.”

There’s since been a second tornado confirmed in northwest Iowa’s Osceola County, just before five o’clock last night that ripped the roof off a chicken barn in Ocheyedan, though no injuries are reported.

Ansorge says there’s another chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)