Teen charged with setting fire in Red Oak home

A 14-year-year-old boy faces a first-degree arson charge in connection with a house fire in Red Oak late last week.

Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says firefighters dispatched to the home shortly after 3 p.m. Friday discovered a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Though firefighters were able to contain the fire in the bedroom, the house suffered significant smoke and water damage. Occupants had evacuated the house before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters from Red Oak and four surrounding communities responded to the fire and one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)