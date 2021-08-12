Governor says Field of Dreams game showcases best of Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds says she will be at tonight’s Field of Dreams M-L-B game in Dyersville. She says it provides major exposure for Iowa.

“What an awesome opportunity for us to show the country how cool it is. And what an opportunity it is to live work and raise a family here in the state,” Reynolds says. Reynolds says she is taking two granddaughters to the game and each one is cheering for a different team. She isn’t picking one over the other.

“I’m just so proud. I am so proud of it, honestly, I said it earlier today. Now I don’t know this — I am going to push for it just so you know it is not happening — I am hoping we can make this an annual event,” Reynolds says.

The Field of Dreams game at a new field near the movie site features the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. The game begins at 6 p.m.