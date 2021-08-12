Tesla pulls out of Iowa State Fair show

Classic rock fans who are headed for the Iowa State Fair grandstand next week will be disappointed or excited, depending on their preferences.

The band Styx will still be the featured act the night of August 18th at the fair, but the opening act will no longer be Tesla. A statement on the Tesla website says they’re postponing their next few engagements due to members of the touring party contracting COVID-19.

Tesla founding member and lead guitarist Frank Hannon missed some shows earlier this month and Guitar magazine reports he’s the one who’s tested positive, but the band’s statement doesn’t mention him specifically. In Tesla’s place, state fair officials say Great White will be opening for Styx instead. Tickets are still available.