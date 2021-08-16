Democrats’ 2021 Wing Ding fundraiser canceled due to Covid

Organizers of an annual political event at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake are canceling this year’s gathering.

The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding had been scheduled for August 20, but according to a tweet on the group’s Twitter account, it’s been canceled because of “the rapid spread of the Delta variant” of Covid. Wing Dings of the past have featured presidential hopefuls and Democrats seeking state office.

The event is a fundraiser for several county-level Democratic Parties in northern Iowa.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)