Davenport police officer injured in attack by dog

An eastern Iowa police officer is recovering from a dog attack early this morning.

Davenport police say the officer was dispatched to a northside apartment complex about a quarter past midnight to investigate a noise complaint. The officer got to the second floor landing and heard loud music coming from an open apartment door. As the officer approached, a large dog ran through the open door and attacked the officer.

The attack continued down the hall, down the stairs, and outside where the officer fired at least one shot. The officer sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. The dog was also injured and survived. As yet, no charges are filed.