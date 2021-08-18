Deere, UAW open contract talks; workers at 5 Iowa plants affected

John Deere and the UAW have started negotiations on a new contract for about 10,000 Deere employees.

The current union contract for workers at 12 John Deere plants expires October 1. Workers at Iowa plants in Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Ottumwa and Waterloo are affected.

Heading into negotiations, UAW president Dennis Williams acknowledges Deere and UAW members have gone through tough times this year as farm equipment sales fell and Deere laid-off workers. Brad Morris, Deere’s vice president for labor relations, says the company looks forward to honoring the contributions of employees and reaching an agreement that demonstrates a vision of shared success.