Former Wapello County Historical Society treasurer charged with theft

The former treasurer of an Ottumwa nonprofit is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the organization.

According to the Wapello County Historical Society, 68-year-old John Cobler of Ottumwa was relieved of his duties in June. Police say Cobler wrote 48 checks to himself from September 2019 to June of this year. The amount the former treasurer stole totaled $32,000.

Cobler was arrested on Monday and charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree fraudulent practice, and first-degree theft. Cobler is currently free after posting bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 23rd.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)