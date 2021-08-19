Bicyclist hit and killed by 94-year-old driver in Clear Lake

A bicyclist from Clear Lake was killed by a pickup truck at midday on Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Robin Faught was traveling on the southern edge of the Clear Lake city limits when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 94-year-old Carroll Etchen of Clear Lake.

Faught was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, but died. The Clear Lake Police and Fire Departments and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene of the accident.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)