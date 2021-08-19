Winnebago to move corporate headquarters out of Forest City

The board of directors of Winnebago Industries voted Wednesday afternoon to move the company’s corporate headquarters from Forest City to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

The executive offices where CEO Michael Happe has been working have been in Minnesota since 2016, but this move will be shifting the corporate headquarters address to Minnesota on December 1st.

The company says there is no planned loss of jobs as a result of the transition and no physical implication on any manufacturing assets. Happe says over the last several years, the company has expanded through strategic growth investments, and the Twin Cities location has been and will continue to be an effective resource for executing the company’s vision as being one of the premier outdoor recreation enterprises.

He says the company is extremely proud of its historical roots in Forest City and it will remain strongly rooted in north-central Iowa with its manufacturing locations.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)