Afghan interpreter living in Iowa gets good news about asylum request

An Iowa Falls man who was an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan is one step closer to being granted political asylum. Zalmay Niazy says his lawyer called yesterday with news that accusations he’d supported a terrorist organization as a child will be dropped.

Niazy says it’s hard to be happy for himself, though, when people in Afghanistan are struggling. He’s ready to go back and again serve as an interpreter for U.S. forces.

“Please give me a chance to go and be with them and prove to them that we will not leave anybody behind because that is a slap on our face,” he says. “…It is very frustrating.”

Niazy’s asylum hearing is scheduled for October 4 in Omaha.

(By Kassidy Arena, Iowa Public Radio)