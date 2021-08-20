Ames man charged with murdering woman

A man wanted by Ames police in the death of a woman was arrested in Sac County.

Police found the woman dead at an apartment Thursday evening after a call for a welfare check. Their investigation identified 26-year-old Oscar Chavez of Ames as a suspect. Chavez was spotted by Sac County Sheriff’s deputies near Auburn around midnight Thursday and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police haven’t identified the woman yet pending notification of her family. No details on her death have been released and an autopsy will be conducted by the State Medical Examiner.