Five people killed in accidents across the state

Thursday was a deadly day on Iowa’s roads as the state patrol says five people were killed in three separate accidents.

State troopers say three people from Minnesota died in one of the crashes in Mount Pleasant. Their car went into the median, hit a bridge pillar, and landed on its top on a railroad track.

In Warren County, a pickup and an SUV collided head-on, killing the driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Russell Crow of Milo. And in Butler County, a semi that was making a turn was hit by an oncoming car, killing the car’s driver, 82-year-old Mary Vry of Parkersburg.