Prosecutors say Iowa man at U.S. Capitol January 6th violated release terms

Prosecutors say the Des Moines man facing charges over his participation in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot has violated the terms of his pre-trial release and should be returned to jail.

Federal court documents say Doug Jensen agreed not to access the Internet, but was found in his garage on an iPhone, watching videos on Rumble. That’s an online platform some Trump backers use instead of YouTube. After first claiming it was his daughter’s phone, Jensen then admitted he’d been watching a two-day event organized to review claims that President Trump won the election.

In July, Jensen told the court he’d been “fed a pack of lies” about the election and had been “duped” into believing Trump won. Prosecutors say his online viewing this month shows that was “all an act.”